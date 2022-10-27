Rihanna and ASAP Rocky slayed the purple carpet in coordinated outfits at Wednesday night’s (October 26) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. Their date night marks their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their first child together this spring. It also came hours after Rihanna confirmed “Lift Me Up,” her song from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack due this Friday ahead of Wakanda Forever‘s November 11 theatrical release.

Elsewhere on the carpet, Blank Panther star Lupita Nyong’o was asked by Variety about Rihanna’s highly anticipated return to music, as she has not released solo material since 2016’s ANTI. “I’m excited to hear the song,” Nyong’o said, noting she hasn’t even heard the 10-second snippet that some press members have. Nyong’o wasn’t the only one in the dark. Rihanna told Disney CEO Bob Chapek, “I don’t even know where the song lies in the film.”

Lupita Nyong'o on Rihanna's #WakandaForever song: "I'm excited to hear the song. I haven't even heard that! I can't wait." https://t.co/B1NRkHWzXk pic.twitter.com/BFoumYXhVP — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2022

Rihanna talks to Disney CEO Bob Chapek at the #WakandaForever premiere: "I'm honored to be a part of this." pic.twitter.com/d43Mis06fL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 27, 2022

Rihanna first signaled a musical revival last month. She announced she will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Apple Music’s first year sponsoring it, on February 12, 2023.

“Lift Me Up” was co-written by Rihanna, Black Panther and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, Tems, and Ludwig Göransson. Tems shared a statement about the track believed to be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”