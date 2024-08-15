You probably rolled your eyes at this headline. At this point, who wouldn’t? It’s difficult to take any rumor seriously about Rihanna’s ninth album, which would be her first LP since 2016 if it ever arrives, but it’s also worth relaying because any glimmer of hope is better than the deafening possibility that Rihanna might never release another album.

This week, Jack Hardwick of The US Sun reported, “Rihanna’s ninth album is finally on the cusp of being released.”

“I can reveal the ‘Diamonds’ singer is also in talks for a huge world tour throughout 2025, which has the potential to be one of the biggest comebacks of all time,” the tabloid additionally relayed. “But the good news for Rihanna’s fans does not stop there, as I understand she is once again at the top of Glastonbury’s list to headline next summer’s event. She had secretly been booked to perform at Worthy Farm in 2023, but dropped out after becoming pregnant with her second child Riot, with rapper ASAP Rocky.”

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy while performing the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023. Fans had hoped that Rihanna’s Super Bowl show would act as a launching pad for her desperately awaited return to music.