While attending a friendly soccer match between AC Milan and Manchester City at Yankee Stadium in New York, Rihanna got to find out how it feels to be the least famous person in the room when a young fan walked up to her to ask her for a photo. While this might be a fairly common occurrence for the star, it turned out that he just wanted her to TAKE the photo of him with soccer stars Christian Pulisic, Jack Grealish, and Yunus Musah, who were also in the suite watching the game.

Rihanna is objectively one of the most famous people on the planet, but even she isn’t immune to being humbled by the honesty of a small child. Of course, she was cool as a cucumber about the whole situation, taking multiple photos from different angles and even doing a little directing for the young fan and his brother. If there was ever any indicator that monoculture is well and truly dead, this would be it.

This kid casually asking Rihanna to take his picture with Jack Grealish, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. 😂🥹 pic.twitter.com/aTSLRhyWLO — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) July 30, 2024

For what it’s worth, Rihanna herself was probably just relieved that the kid didn’t ask her about her long-awaited 9th album, which fans have pestered her over for the past seven years.