Four score and well over seven years ago, Rihanna dropped her critically revered album, Anti. Since then, the “Lift Me Up” singer has slowly but surely ventured into other creative plains. But mainly, her entrepreneurial pursuits via the Fenty empire.

Despite promising on multiple occasions she would drop new music, the Navy (her super fans) are still waiting. But what supporters don’t have to question is Rihanna finding a way to cross promote one of her many companies. Today (July 23), while enjoying a nice summer walk, Rihanna decided to playful moon her friends, which quickly turned into a spontaneous Savage X Fenty photo shoot.

“Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six-pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️,” she wrote.

As she revealed her delicates Rihanna made it clear that Savage X Fenty was on her lower half.

since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KOTKFQlIUB — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 23, 2024

Users online couldn’t contain their thirst for the superstar.

“Thick Rih>>,” wrote one user.

“That booootyyy thoooo,” penned another.

“I watched this way too many times already,” chimed another.

Others joined in on the body goals joke.

“Same sista. I fumbled the abs,” added one user.

While the overwhelming majority, attempted to pressure Rihanna to focus her efforts on R9.

“Switch your summer goal to releasing an album,” demanded one user.

“Can you switch your summer goal into making an album instead,” asked another.