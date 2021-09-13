Rihanna recently announced the third edition of her Savage X Fenty show, coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 24. Now she has offered more info about it, noting that it will feature performances from Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Announcing the news with a teaser on her socials, Rihanna also shared a star-studded lineup of special guests: Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more.

According to a press release, the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 “will combine fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture, highlighting the newest assortment of Savage X Fenty styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques.” Check out the teaser above.

The first Savage X Fenty show memorably took place in 2019 and was shot in front of a live audience at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The second, titled Vol. 2, was filmed over a few days in September 2020 in an empty Los Angeles Convention Center. “Being in lockdown, all you have is really yourself — your mind, your own thoughts, your imagination — and it forces a lot of creative out of a lot of people,” Rih told The New York Times last year about prepping a pandemic fashion show. “You come up with incredible material because you’re forced to be with yourself.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 streams on Amazon Prime Video 9/24.