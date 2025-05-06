Rihanna stole the show at the Met Gala yesterday (May 5) when she showed up and flaunted her previously unrevealed third baby bump. Congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky, of course, but some can’t help but wonder what this means for the release of Rihanna’s highly anticipated upcoming album. Well, per Rihanna herself, progress on the project will be unaffected by the baby.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight (video above), the interviewer asked if the baby will put the album on pause, given that she’s been working on it recently. The singer responded, “No… maybe a few videos, but… I can sing.”

She was also asked how she’s feeling and she responded, “I’m good. I’m shockingly feeling OK and not too overwhelmed at the moment. […] I’m tired. I’m excited.” The interviewer also wondered if Rihanna’s recent new Savage X Fenty bridal collection was her hinting that wedding bells are in her future, but she shut that down, noting that it wasn’t the brand’s first bridal line and adding with a laugh, “No, girl, you know I don’t keep secrets very well.”

Meanwhile, Rocky said of the big pregnancy reveal, “We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”