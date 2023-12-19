From her Fenty empire to her fashion deals and, of course, her chart-topping music, “Umbrella” singer Rihanna is known for many things. But the title she holds above all is mother. Rumors have begun to circulate that she and beaux Asap Rocky are working on expanding their family, but the couple has two confirmed children as of today.

Yesterday (December 18), before the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles, California, Rihanna opened up about her journey through motherhood so far. While chatting with Access Hollywood (around the 1:30 mark), she confessed that she let go of all expectations going into it but was seemingly looking forward to passing on her distinctive forehead to her children.

“You don’t have an idea [when you picture your future family]. I hoped that I could have kids one day. And I hoped that I could have them in love. I hoped I could be a part of a family that breaks generational curses… it’s happening, and I can’t believe it,” said Rihanna.

She continued injecting some humor into the conversation. “The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” said Rihanna, referring to her oldest son.

“Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, wait, are you sure? You can’t lose this thing,” giggled the singer.