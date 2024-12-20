There’s currently a trend on TikTok of people — usually wealthy and/or famous people — enjoying all sorts of snacks topped with caviar. If you’re unaware of this, consider yourself fortunate; some of us cannot seem to stop our partners from antagonizing us with constant reminders of what a writer’s salary WON’T buy.

But it’s about to get a whole lot worse, because one of the most trendsetting celebrities in the world, Rihanna, has officially jumped on the bandwagon. In her contribution to the trend, she dabs an unusual pairing with fancy fish eggs: chicken nuggets. Rihanna and her friend, through peals of laughter, encourage all “soccer moms” to jump on the trend. More like soccer wives, amirite, fellas?

Rihanna’s been going viral for all sorts of unexpected reasons lately, from getting her chest signed by Mariah Carey during the diva’s annual Christmas tour, to being snubbed by a young soccer fan who wanted her to take a photo of him with Christian Pulisic instead of being in it (soccer seems to be a recurring theme in this post, eh?).

Meanwhile, though, all of Rih-Rih’s fans — which include fellow stars like potential collaborator Billie Eilish and mutual fan GloRilla — just want to hear some news about when her next album is coming out.

You can check out Rihanna’s caviar nuggets video here.