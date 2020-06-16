Balaclava-rearing singer RMR dropped his debut EP Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art just last week but the musician didn’t waste much time before offering fans a remix. The emerging artist tapped Young Thug to add a fresh new verse on his breakout track, “Rascal.”

The original track was released in February and boasts RMR’s own take on country group Rascal Flatts’ “Bless The Broken Road,” with the piano-led single arriving as an unexpected smash hit. For the updated version, Young Thug reflects on current protests that have erupted across the world in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hand of Minneapolis police. Thugger offers his own commentary on the recent events through his poignantly-penned verse. “Member since nuisances, they label us with they two cents / Recruiters to shooters, they harassin’ us, all pursuin’ / Ride for what’s right, the news reporters, they lootin’, man / Illusion, propaganda, they even try to break us down and point guns with our hands up,” Young Thug details.

Listen to “Rascal” with Young Thug above.

Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

