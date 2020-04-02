Young Thug Estimates He Is Losing Millions Of Dollars Due To The Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major disruptions in the music industry, and now Young Thug has offered some insight on how much money an artist of his caliber might be missing out on right now due to canceled shows and other factors.

Thug spoke with Big Boy for a recent interview, and the host asked Thug how much money he thinks being self-quarantined until the end of June will cost him. The rapper estimated that the dollar amount could be in the millions:

“See, it’s gon’ cost me double, right, cause I ain’t going to be able to do the shows. And then, the money that I get for the shows — let’s just say I get 500,000 — if I don’t do these ten shows, that’s 5 M’s. Then I don’t make five million til June, and then I might spend a million, I might spend two million just on this quarantine sh*t. […] I got my mom and daddy. […] I’m like, ‘Man, y’all stay in the house,’ they like, ‘Yeah.’ They get tired of their house they every week, now they want a penthouse suite at the hotel. That sh*t costs money. […] However much money I lose on the show, that’s probably the same amount of money I lose spending my money.”

Meanwhile, Thug also revealed during the chat that Lil Uzi Vert isn’t allowed in his home, saying with a laugh, “He the f*cking devil. He’ll break stuff in your house. He do little evil stupid sh*t.”

