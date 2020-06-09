When the mysterious RMR appeared earlier this year with a trap-country take on Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road,” he became an instant viral sensation. His look contrasted so thoroughly from his sound, he quickly captured the attention of rap fans looking for something new. However, he quickly proved that he was more than just a one-hit gimmick with “Dealer” featuring Future and Lil Baby and “I’m Not Over You,” which he debuted on Showtime’s Desus & Mero.

Now, it’s time for him to release his debut project, Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art, which was pushed back one week out of respect for protests against police brutality. The masked crooner shared a trailer for the album called “Controlled Narrative” on YouTube, posing a philosophical question for all his newfound fans: “Do you trust me?” The video concludes with the reveal for the new album release date, this Friday, June 12, as well as the star-studded, seven-song tracklist. Along with the aforementioned Future and Lil Baby remix of “Dealer,” the features also include Young Thug and Westside Gunn. Check out the trailer above.

Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art is due 6/12 on Warner Records.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.