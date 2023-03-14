Still basking in the glow of his Grammy Award win for Best R&B Album, critically acclaimed musician Robert Glasper made a guest appearance on The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert. With a full supporting band and featured vocalist Yebba, the musicians delivered a special performance of their track, “Over” off Glasper’s award-winning album Black Radio III.

Although the track wasn’t a featured single, (that designation belongs to “Black Superheroes” featuring Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Big KRIT), fans quickly latched on the song. Yebba’s buttery vocals and Glasper’s masterful skills on the piano, while providing clear sonic guidance for the supporting band, demonstrates just why he is so revered. Their performance of the track on The Late Show was nothing less than spectacular.

Black Radio III, as the title shows, is the third installment of the musical series Glasper began ten years ago. As an episodic project, Black Radio blends together elements of jazz, rap, hip-hop, and R&B a musical tightrope Glasper has walked his entire career.

When asked about the legacy of the musical series, Glasper said, “Black Radio was always intended as an ongoing project, evolving over time, perhaps never complete but anchored in its creative commitment to celebrating black music,” adding, “The supreme edition of Black Radio III brings more new songs that have deeply personal meaning to me and are too special to not share with the world.”

Watch the full performance above.