It would not be a stretch to label Big K.R.I.T. as one of hip-hop’s more overlooked and underrated rappers. The Mississippi native has plenty of achievements to be proud of including his 2011 XXL Freshman List inclusion, widely-celebrated albums and mixtapes, and success as an independent artist. Despite this, K.R.I.T. rarely receives his flowers from a mainstream point of view, something Waka Flocka Flame noticed and looked to correct on a recent episode of Drink Champs with DJ EFN and NORE.

“Yo K.R.I.T. is literally — of my generation — the most underrated rapper,” Waka Flocka said when the conversation turned to K.R.I.T. and his work. “And I’ma tell you, if I had to pick one artist to go against any artist, there’s not one n**ga in hip hop today that I can think about — young — that can out-rap Big K.R.I.T.” A bold statement, Waka Flocka would go on to explain his stance by drawing from the overall nature of K.R.I.T.’s catalog.

“With substance, title, understanding, a complete body of an album, K.R.I.T is the illest. Yo, if God asked me, ‘How do you wanna rap?’ I’d be like, ‘Let me rap like Big K.R.I.T. but put some entertainment, how to entertain with it.’ K.R.I.T. that n***a, yo. He one of the most powerful young n**gas, bro.”

Big K.R.I.T.’s last album arrived in 2019 with K.R.I.T. Iz Here, but he recently added his K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape to streaming platforms with four new songs.