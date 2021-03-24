As the months closed in on the two-year anniversary of his debut Grammy-nominated album, Painted, Lucky Daye returned to the music world with the third EP of his career, Table For Two. The project arrived with seven tracks and six duets with each featuring a vocal contribution from a female artist. Looking to bring some new life into the project, Lucky returns with a new visual for “How Much Can A Heart Take” with Yebba. It doubles as a lyric video for the song, but in it, viewers see the two singers switch roles as Lucky sings Yebba’s part on the song and attempts to sing and act like she would while Yebba flips the script to play the “Roll Some Mo” singer’s role.

Lucky’s return began with his “On Read” single alongside Tiana Major9. The song was his first single since 2020’s “Shoulda” with Babyface, which landed on the deluxe reissue of Painted. As for Table For Two, the project also saw contributions from Ari Lennox, Mahalia, Joyce Wrice, and Queen Naija. Prior the EP’s release, Lucky could be found working alongside Buddy, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges, Kiana Lede, Spillage Village, Kehlani, and others in what was a feature-heavy 2020 for him.

Press play on the “How Much Can A Heart Take” video above.

Table For Two is out now via Keep Cool/RCA. Get it here.