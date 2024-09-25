The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class of 2024 has been announced, and now, so have the performers and presenters for the ceremony. Dua Lipa, Dr. Dre, Slash, Kenny Chesney, The Roots, and Julia Roberts are among those who will honor the 2024 inductees next month in Cleveland, Ohio.

This year’s Hall Of Fame class includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest, as well as Musical Excellence Award winners MC5, and Dionne Warwick, and the late Jimmy Buffett.

Below, you will find the full list of performers and presenters:

Busta Rhymes

Dr. Dre

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

James Taylor

Jelly Roll

Julia Roberts

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

Lucky Daye

Mac McAnally

Method Man

Roger Daltrey

Sammy Hagar

Slash

The Roots

It’s probably safe to assume that Dua Lipa will be the one inducting Cher, or maybe she’ll do a disco-pop version of “Crash” by DMB. That alone would make the show worth watching. Speaking of: The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will stream on Disney+ on October 19 at 7 p.m. ET. There will also be an edited three-hour primetime special premiering on New Year’s Day on ABC, and available the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.