Since his breakout single, “Heart On Ice,” in 2019, Florida native Rod Wave has made sure to give his growing fan base a new project to indulge in for each year that followed. It includes 2019’s Ghetto Gospel and 2020’s Pray 4 Love with the latter peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The following year, Rod’s career reached new heights when he dropped his third album Soulfly. That body of work topped the albums chart making it clear that Rod was much closer to stardom than some may have believed.

Rod Wave remixes Future’s “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tems while teasing his new album.

A little over a year after Rod earned his first No. 1 album, he returns with an announcement about his upcoming fourth album. According to HipHopNMore, in a freestyle he recorded over Future’s “Wait For U” with Drake and Tems, Rod Wave revealed that his next project is titled Beautiful Mind. He also confirmed that it is set to arrive on June 3. Rod Wave also went as far as to say that the album was turned in last Monday, making it clear that the project is truly complete.

Rod Wave’s announcement comes after he dropped his “Cold December” single, which will presumably appear on Beautiful Mind. He also caused a bit of controversy with his late 2021 song “Nirvana” as many took the track to be a suicide letter, which Rod Wave emphatically denied.

You can listen to Rod Wave’s freestyle over Future’s “Wait For U” in the post above.

Beautiful Mind is out 6/3 via Alamo Records.