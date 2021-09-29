Coming off the release of the deluxe edition of his first No. 1 album Soulfly, Rod Wave shares a reflective video for its new single “Already Won” with Lil Durk. Opening with a short monologue about his childhood dream to be the “biggest dope boy in the world” and that dream’s dissolution as he took stock of the losses accumulated in its pursuit, the video juxtaposes mournful shots of a family standing around a casket and a son visiting his father in prison with nostalgic ones of a young Rod lying in bed dreaming about the future.

The Florida crooner certainly did take a different path — one that’s paid off in a big way since releasing his well-received debut album Ghetto Gospel in 2019. Thanks to TikTok, the album’s single “Heart On Ice” climbed to No. 25 on the Hot 100, setting the stage for his meteoric rise. After Ghetto Gospel reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200, Rod’s second album, Pray 4 Love, debuted even higher, peaking at No. 2 in 2020. Then, this year, Rod acquired his first album chart No. 1 with the release of Soulfly, buoyed by fan-favorite singles “Street Runner,” “Tombstone,” and “Richer” featuring Polo G. Now, Rod’s on his tour promoting the album which is scheduled to finish on October 23 in Seattle.

Watch Rod Wave’s “Already Won” video featuring Lil Durk above.