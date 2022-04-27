When you think about it, it’s kind of fitting that Future’s new album, which is titled I Never Liked You, features both Drake and Kanye West. For one thing, those two can’t seem to decide if they love or hate each other and for another, they are also two of the only artists who can really keep up with Future’s penchant for pettiness. They’re just two of the guests who appear on the tracklist for the album, which Future shared today.

Some of the other guests are no surprise; after all, Future graced Gunna’s hit single “Pushin P” alongside Young Thug earlier this year, so it’s only right that his ATL brethren return the favor on a similarly ridiculously titled song, “For A Nut.” And Kodak Black makes sense since he’s on something of a comeback tour of feature appearances despite his past behavior (and let’s face it, Future isn’t exactly known for being respectful of women, either).

But the name that really jumps off the list is Nigerian singer Tems, who exploded into popularity last year via Wizkid’s “Essence” and has slowly started to become a force in her own right. She appears on a song with Drake (one of two featuring the What A Time To Be Alive collaborator), which increases the intrigue that much more. We’ll see what the results of the eyebrow-raising musical collaboration sound like on Friday, April 29, when I Never Liked You drops via Freebandz and Epic.

You can pre-save the album here.