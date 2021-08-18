I don’t know what rappers’ preoccupation with putting private jets in their videos lately is all about, but it’s a phenomenon that has infiltrated seemingly every major rapper’s catalog over the past year or so. Rod Wave‘s “Time Heals” is no exception, as the Florida-born rapper-singer’s latest clip sees him celebrating the fruits of his recent success with shots from behind-the-scenes tour footage, snippets of his grill-fitting and tattoo sessions, and of course, the obligatory “I’m boarding a private jet” shots.

He has reason to celebrate. Earlier this year, his third album SoulFly became his first to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums charts behind the singles “Tombstone” and “Street Runner,” as well as his inclusion in the 2020 XXL Freshman class after his first two albums became viral favorites. This Friday, he’ll look to extend SoulFly‘s success with the release of a deluxe version, the origin of his latest single.

In addition to his own album, Rod Wave has appeared on a few notable features this year — namely, “Heart Of A Giant” from Polo G’s third album Hall Of Fame and “Rich Off Pain” from Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s collaborative project The Voice Of The Heroes.

Watch Rod Wave’s “Time Heals” video above.

SoulFly deluxe is due 8/20 on Alamo.