Rod Wave Hits The Road In His Reflective ‘Street Runner’ Video

St. Petersburg, Florida trap crooner Rod Wave is rolling out his third album, SoulFly, and in preparation for the project’s March 26 release, he shares the reflective video for “Street Runner.” Sampling Canadian artist Ruth B’s song “Mixed Signals,” Wave lays out the travails of his life since fame found him as he jet sets around the US on tour, taking in the host of new experiences while missing the main lady in his life.

Rod Wave shared the tracklist and release date for SoulFly earlier this week after previously threatening to withhold the album over a money dispute with his label in early February. Whatever the issue was, it apparently got resolved a week later, leaving Rod a month to sort out the final tracklist and release date.

Wave received a burst of attention in 2019 when his single “Heart On Ice” became a TikTok favorite, climbing to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. The resulting popularity prompted his inclusion in XXL‘s 2020 Freshman Class following the release of well-received albums Ghetto Gospel and Pray 4 Love, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 2 on the Billboard 200, respectively. Judging by the social media buzz around SoulFly, his third album can likely be expected to make a similar showing come March 26.

Watch Rod Wave’s “Street Runner” video above.