Rod Wave Makes His Final Request In The Somber ‘Tombstone’ Video

In the Reel Goats-directed video for Rod Wave’s “Tombstone,” the Florida trap crooner recalls his struggles as he enjoys a snow day in the forest. However, in the deceptively sunny B-plot of the video, a little boy endures similar tribulations, watching his out-of-work father argue with his clearly overworked mom. His story comes to a head when he’s approached on the street by a police patrol car and things pretty much play out like you’d expect.

The somber video accompanies the latest single from Rod’s upcoming album, SoulFly, following the reflective “Street Runner.” The innovative rapper accompanied that single with a web video game that plays a chiptune version of the instrumental and lets players race a hot rod along a coastline at sunset collecting heart-shaped power-ups.

Before announcing the album’s release date, Rod had a falling out with his label over money, threatening to hold back its release until things were made right. Within a few days, though, he apologized for making the issue public and said everything had been resolved. He quickly followed up with a tracklist and release date: March 26, this Friday.

Watch Rod Wave’s “Tombstone” video above.

SoulFly is due 3/26 on Alamo Records. You can pre-save it here.