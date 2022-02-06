roddy ricch
Getty Image
Music

Roddy Ricch Deactivated His Social Media After Backlash To A Song Snippet

InstagramTwitterPop Music Critic

Things haven’t been going so well for Roddy Ricch over the last few months. After the Compton rapper followed his 2019 project Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial with last year’s Live Life Fast, some fans didn’t like the direction he was going in. Undeterred, Roddy let listeners know that he would be dropping Feed Tha Streets 3 in 2022, potentially helping alleviate worries from the fans who were underwhelmed by his 2021 album.

But when he shared a song snippet on social media today, things didn’t go so well with for the young hip-hop artist. His new track, which looks like it’s called “Out My Mind” wasn’t a hit with fans, who were quick to criticize the music. This didn’t sit well with Roddy, who was clearly excited about his new work, and disappointed when fans reacted so negatively. “Guess I’m a flop now,” Roddy wrote on an Instagram story. “Sh*t crazy,” before eventually deleting both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

For fans who missed the snippet, here’s a screen grab of ROddy posting it and his currently deactivate Twitter account, as well as the snippet itself below.

Hopefully this is just a moment of frustration for the rapper and he makes his way back to a healthy place with social media sometime soon.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×