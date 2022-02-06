Things haven’t been going so well for Roddy Ricch over the last few months. After the Compton rapper followed his 2019 project Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial with last year’s Live Life Fast, some fans didn’t like the direction he was going in. Undeterred, Roddy let listeners know that he would be dropping Feed Tha Streets 3 in 2022, potentially helping alleviate worries from the fans who were underwhelmed by his 2021 album.

But when he shared a song snippet on social media today, things didn’t go so well with for the young hip-hop artist. His new track, which looks like it’s called “Out My Mind” wasn’t a hit with fans, who were quick to criticize the music. This didn’t sit well with Roddy, who was clearly excited about his new work, and disappointed when fans reacted so negatively. “Guess I’m a flop now,” Roddy wrote on an Instagram story. “Sh*t crazy,” before eventually deleting both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for getting off Twitter and Instagram He put out a solid project that took years to make and every move he made, people would tell him his project was mid or trash Stop harassing artists fam, if you don’t like a project, cool, just move on pic.twitter.com/RyBVpHme0M — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) February 5, 2022

For fans who missed the snippet, here’s a screen grab of ROddy posting it and his currently deactivate Twitter account, as well as the snippet itself below.

We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/PNGWeEizn2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2022

Hopefully this is just a moment of frustration for the rapper and he makes his way back to a healthy place with social media sometime soon.