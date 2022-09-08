For two producers whose respective sounds have dominated their respective regions (and the mainstream sound of hip-hop overall), you probably couldn’t find two more different-sounding beatmakers than Mustard and Southside without some serious effort. But when they combine forces on Roddy Ricch‘s new single “Ghetto Superstar,” the effect is truly more than the sum of its parts.

They couldn’t have found a better vehicle to bridge the gap than the versatile Compton native, either; his slippery flow, which is inspired as much by the melodic yodel-rap of Young Thug as it is by hometown heroes like Eazy-E or YG, sounds as natural alongside a Mustard post-hyphy bounce as it does with a trap-tastic trunk thumper from Southside.

But, just to spice things up, the trio also brings along a pair of perfectly-suited guests in G Herbo and Doe Boy, who both tend to defy the dominant sounds of their own respective hometowns in the same way. Herb treats the snares as more of a suggestion than a physical boundary to his conversational flow, while Doe Boy has proven to be more consonant than his Atlanta countrymen like Future, providing an intriguing counterpart to Roddy and Herb’s more glassy-eyed approaches.

You can check out Roddy’s new single, “Ghetto Superstar,” above.