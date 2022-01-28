Finally, after a wait that lasted nearly four years, the music world will receive a new album from Saba next week. The Chicago native is preparing to release his third album, Few Good Things, and so far it stands as a promising follow-up to his 2018 album Care For Me. The rapper has released three singles from the project: “Stop That,” “Fearmonger” with Daoud, and “Come My Way” with Krayzie Bone. Ahead of the release of Few Good Things, Saba returns with the album’s fourth single, “Survivor’s Guilt” with fellow Chicagoan G Herbo.

The duo’s new single is a bass-heavy effort that finds the both of them grappling with their individual survivor’s guilt. Saba fires off lines like, “I’m tryna move better, what’s really eatin’ when you from a food desert? / I see the news letters, can’t listen to them, they be movin’ too careless,” during a pair of verses on the song. To close things out, G Herbo arrives with a verse of his own that gives a glimpse of how he pushed through his past struggles. “Stay on the grind, had to plot for some years,” he raps. “Ain’t have no fear, I weren’t droppin’ no tears.”

The song arrives after Saba unveiled the official tracklist for Few Good Things. The project will offer 14 songs to listeners with guest appearances from 6lack, Smino, Black Thought, Mereba, Foushee, G Herbo, Eryn Allen Kane, Benjamin Earl Turner, Pivot Gang, Cheflee, Daoud, and Day Wave.

You can listen to “Survivor’s Guilt” in the video above.

Few Good Things is due 2/4 via Pivot Gang, LLC. You can pre-save here.