If there are two brands that fit together like a hand and glove, it’s Rolling Loud with Cheech and Chong. And wouldn’t you know it, the festival has teamed up with the comedic duo to create a product that makes perfect sense for both: Pit Punch, a THC-infused carbonated drink. According to its press release, it comes in two flavors, Fruit Punch and Orange, with 10mg of hemp-derived THC per can. Pit Punch was soft-launched during the last Rolling Loud Miami, and will presumably continue to be a staple of the festival’s experience.

Here are the quotes from Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong themselves. “What’s been created with the Rolling Loud festival is something truly special—it’s a cultural force,” says Cheech. “Being part of this next chapter with Pit Punch and helping bring it to people across the country is something we’re incredibly proud of. Meanwhile, Chong adds, “Music and cannabis have always gone hand in hand. Nothing brings people together like a great beat and a good buzz. Pit Punch is the next evolution of that energy.”

You can find stores selling the drink or order direct at DrinkPitPunch.com. For coverage of the most recent Rolling Loud in California, click here and to read our interview with Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, click here.