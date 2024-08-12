Rolling Loud will return to its hometown, Miami, in December for its 10th anniversary festival. It’s jaw-dropping to think about the festival being ten years old, but time waits for no man. So, on the weekend of December 13-15, Rolling Loud returns to Hard Rock Stadium with a lineup headlined by festival mainstays Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. Future last headlined Rolling Loud in this year’s California edition after Lil Uzi Vert dropped out, while Travis and Carti both headlined last year’s Miami edition.

In addition to the headliners, returning Rolling Loud favorites include Babyface Ray, Bryson Tiller, Curren$y, BigXThaPlug, Denzel Curry, Destroy Lonely, Don Toliver, JT, Ken Carson, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca, Lil Yachty, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Rich The Kid, Rick Ross, Sheck Wes, Ski Mask The Slump God, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Yeat, and Young Nudy. Some of hip-hop’s hottest rising names will also appear, including 4Batz, Anycia, Babytron, Bossman Dlow, Cash Cobain, Chow Lee, Concrete Boys, Flyana Boss, Fridayy, Karrahbooo, Lay Bankz, Maxo Kream, Rob49, Shaboozey, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, Tiacorine, Veeze, and YG Marley.

You can purchase tickets beginning this Friday, August 16, at noon eastern time, and find more information at RollingLoud.com. See below for the full lineup.