Sunday night at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Rosé won Song Of The Year for her hit “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars. The win made her the first-ever K-pop artist to win Song Of The Year, building on a list of accomplishments that included massive chart success (12 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200, and No. 1 in Rosé’s stomping grounds, Australia and South Korea), a string of high-profile live television performances (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon among them), and a blowout show in Los Angeles during Blackpink’s reunion tour.

In her acceptance speech for the award, the New Zealand native thanked Bruno, her “mentor,” and fellow Blackpink members, as well as her online fan club, the Fansés (or Rosénators). “I had no idea how deeply personal this journey had been for me,” she admitted. “I feared that, somewhere along the way on this journey of pursuing my dreams, I might hit a wall and possibly disappoint my 16-year-old self.”

However, as it turns out, Rosé has instead, made her teenage self proud, living out her dream of pop stardom, and now, making history with her MTV Video Music Award win for Song Of The Year. Pretty impressive outcome for a song named after a South Korean drinking game.

Watch Rosé’s MTV Video Music Awards Song Of The Year acceptance speech above.