Rowdy Rebel And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘9 Bridge’ Video Is Adventurous Ride

Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s “9 Bridge” saw the two New York natives form a strong cross-borough connection and that connection is deepened in their video for the song, which they shared today. Opening with a closeup of a sword in a stone in the middle of a Manhattan street, the video finds A Boogie claiming the sword before being beset by a sneaky attacker. Fortunately Rowdy is right there with a crossbow to get his rhyme partner’s back.

Elsewhere in the video the duo pilots a submarine, challenges the devil to a game of chess, and plays cliffhanger off the roof of a skyscraper in a cyberpunk cityscape.

While neither rapper has released much solo music this year, they’ve both been fairly prolific on the features front. Rowdy, fresh off a six-year prison stint, has been in high demand, appearing with Nav in the “Jesse Owens” video and CJ in the “Whoopty NYC Remix” video. Meanwhile, A Boogie popped up on a remix of TikTok star Mooski’s “Track Star” and put out a new single featuring Lil Durk, “24 Hours.”

Watch Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “9 Bridge” video above.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.