CJ Recruits French Montana And Rowdy Rebel For His NYC Remix Of ‘Whoopty’

Staten Island rapper CJ has a bonafide hit on his hands with his Bollywood-sampling single “Whoopty,” tightening drill’s stranglehold on the New York rap scene. Now, he looks to further ingratiate himself with the Big Apple’s rap fans by giving them a remix of the song just for them. The “Whoopty NYC Remix” features a pair of Empire State stalwarts in the Bronx-bred, underrated hitmaker French Montana and the recently-released rabble-rouser Rowdy Rebel.

Featuring a slightly re-worked sample, the remix sees the three rappers delivering updated verses boasting of their money, fame, and respect in the rap game. When the original came out, I was struck by how similar to French Montana I thought newcomer CJ sounded; on the remix, that comparison is heightened and enhanced, but it also shows just how versatile both rappers really are to not completely step on each other’s toes (the effect is similar to when Ghostface did a song with Action Bronson, and suddenly everything just clicked for the younger rapper).

Meanwhile, Rowdy Rebel’s comeback campaign appears to be proceeding swimmingly. After surviving a six-year bid, he’s returned with a more polished flow and gameness to take on any and all new musical trends, unwilling to become the out-of-touch oldhead that laments how much things have changed. It’s a good look for him and his feature has the added benefit of a cross-co-sign effect for CJ; the younger rapper gets the approval of older fans while the older rapper gets to stay cool in the younger generation’s eyes. It’s a win-win and to be honest, another collaboration wouldn’t go amiss.

Watch the video for CJ’s “Whoopty NYC Remix” featuring French Montana and Rowdy Rebel above.

CJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.