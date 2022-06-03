Rowdy Rebel Taps In With His Roots In The Lean, Mean ‘Woo Nina’ Video

Rowdy Rebel has adjusted well to the new sound of Brooklyn drill despite his time away. Since being released from prison in 2020 after serving a six-year racketeering bid, the former(?) GS9 member has released a trickle of new music showing off his chops, despite some issues with his label. This year, he dropped a chest-beating freestyle over Lil Durk’s “Ah Haa” and the conflicted “Rowdy Vs. Rebel.” Today, he followed up with his latest foray into the modern drill scene, “Woo Nina.”

He certainly fits right in. It probably helps that not much has changed since the days when “Hot N****” and “Computers” ruled the streets. The lean, mean track clocks in at just over two minutes, and in the video, Rowdy is surrounded by residents of his home borough, who woo walk and wheelie motorbikes through the streets as Rowdy poses for pics and boasts his hood bona fides.

Despite dropping three new singles this year, Rowdy has yet to announce a new album. This likely stems from his previously stated issues with Epic Records, where he and Bobby Shmurda signed in 2014. Shmurda also complained about the label before buying out the remainder of his contract and going independent earlier this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rowdy did something similar to ensure he finally gets a release date.

Watch Rowdy Rebel’s “Woo Nina” video above.