No matter who they are or where they’re from, rappers love a good heist movie. Bank robberies form the foundation music videos from rappers from all over the map, from Atlantans like 21 Savage and Gunna to Memphians Key Glock and NLE Choppa, Californians like Nipsey Hussle and YG, and even Brits like Skepta. So when New Yorkers Rowdy Rebel and Fivio Foreign hold up a financial establishment in the video for “Paid Off” from Rowdy’s debut album Rowdy Vs. Rebel, they’re contributing to a long, proud tradition of would-be outlaws doing their best Public Enemies impression.

Decked out in all-black Nike tech fleece sweatsuits — ’tis the season, now we can really start dressin’ — with matching Nike ski caps, the two John Dillingers menace the customers and staff with long guns while their scantily-clad accomplices tote pistols and harlequin masks. I suppose there are no worries about picking those booties out of a lineup — especially since Rowdy and Fivio are apparently in that class of rappers whose idea of a happy ending is the robbers getting away scot-free at the end.

Rowdy is clearly having a lot of fun with this whole “free from prison” thing. Now he only plays a criminal on TV, which seems a lot less risky. You can catch Rowdy (if you can) in his video above.