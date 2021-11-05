NLE Choppa has done a lot in his life as a young rapper, and in his latest video, he shows viewers how to successfully complete a bank heist and escape the grasp of police officers. It’s all captured in his new video for “Jumpin” which features a guest verse from Polo G as well as assistance from the Chicago rapper who steps in for a strong verse on the track in addition to fulfilling his role on the bank robbery team. NLE Choppa breaks the visual down into six parts with each showing the required tasks that he and his team need to fulfill in order to successfully commit the crime.

“Jumpin” comes after NLE Choppa delivered his “Mmm Hmm” song and video. In the visual, he delivers some lavish gifts to some select friends after flying them out to a tropical island. The pair of tracks also come after he claimed he would retire to become a “full-time herbalist.” As for Polo G, the track is his latest in a string of recent guest verses as he previously teamed up with Burna Boy for “Want It All.” He also joined Eminem, Skylar Grey, and Mozzy on “Last One Standing.”

You can watch the video for “Jumpin” in the video above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.