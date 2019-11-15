Gunna And NGHTMRE’s ‘Cash Cow’ Video Finds The Duo In A Cinematic Money Heist

Gunna is back with a new track produced by EDM DJ NGHTMRE titled “Cash Cow.” The video is accompanied by a video which was shot in Los Angeles.

The video starts with an establishing shot of downtown Los Angeles at night, with the skyline serving as the backdrop. A lightning strike occurs, as the camera shot switches to a building interior with Gunna leaning on a wall. A few seconds later, Gunna starts the song and is now seen inside a safe holding no less than a million dollars.

Throughout the video, Gunna and his accomplices, including NGHTMRE, join the rapper. At one point, the group is seen strategically plotting their money-grab mission. Stacks of money, loaded guns, and ammo are all spread out on the gang’s “meeting table.” Eventually, the group operates their mission, going in guns drawn. To their surprise, Gunna and friends encounter no problems as they make off with the cash they plotted out to obtain, proving how much of a “Cash Cow” they are.

Gunna posted on Instagram earlier this week with a caption asking fans if they were ready for some new music alongside a snippet of an unreleased song, and though that particular song snippet remains unreleased, “Cash Cow” should keep fans satisfied while the Atlanta rapper works on his next project. Recently, Gunna also released a music video with Blueface.

Watch Gunna and NGHTMRE’s “Cash Cow” video in the clip above.