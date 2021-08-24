Along with making music and headlining festivals this year, Run The Jewels have been expanding into the beverage industry. The duo made up of Killer Mike and EL-P recently hopped on the hard seltzer trend with their Pink Lemonade drink. Now, Run The Jewels are partnering with several Black-owned breweries for a new line of craft beer.

The line of beers includes the recently released rice lager Never Look Back brewed at Green Bench Brewing Co. in Florida, the molasses and corn grits ale All Due Respect brewed in collaboration with Proximity Brewing and Spaceway Brewing, and Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1, an IPA brewed at Brew Gentleman Brewery in Braddock, PA and made with cannabis terpenes.

Each of Run The Jewels’ beers benefit various nonprofits. A portion of proceeds earned from their Never Look Back beer is slated to benefit Beer Kulture, an organization that works to advance and create opportunities that foster diversity, equity and inclusion within the craft beverage space.

A portion of the duo’s All Due Respect beer will be donated to Blacktoberfest, where the beer will also debut. Blacktoberfest invites over 100 Black-owned establishments to spotlight their products and are about to celebrate their second year as a festival. Furthermore, Run The Jewels have committed to donating 50 percent of proceeds from their Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1 IPA to various Pittsburgh charities serving the children and the arts.

See product images of Run The Jewels' new craft beer below.