Run The Jewels worked with a number of artists on RTJ4, on both the album itself and on remixes they’ve released after the fact. Last month, for example, they teamed up with Royal Blood on an aggressive rework of “The Ground Below,” and now they’ve brought another collaborator into the fold. This time, it’s Australian producer What So Not (real name Christopher Emerson), who delivered a new take on the Pharrell and Zack De La Rocha collaboration “Ju$t.”

Interestingly, it appears this version of the song didn’t begin its life as an officially sanctioned production. In a statement about the track, Emerson said, “Starting as a bootleg, I was honoured to get the nod to put this record out, not only with RTJ, but also my childhood heroes Zack and Pharrell.” It would seem, then, that Emerson made the remix on his own volition, then El-P and Killer Mike caught wind of it and liked it enough to make it an official release.

El-P shared the remix this morning, writing on Twitter, “i dont know how i missed that this dropped already but here is the very [fire] official remix of JU$T by @WhatSoNot. guess when you’re busing watching the death of a republic one can forget to self promote [shrugging emoji].”

Listen to What So Not’s remix of “Ju$t” above.