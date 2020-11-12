Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long time coming. News about the game’s soundtrack was revealed in December, back when the game was scheduled for an April release. Cyberpunk has been delayed multiple times since then, and as it stands now, it’s on track to come out on December 10. Ahead of then, some of that soundtrack has made its way into the world, as Run The Jewels have shared their contribution, “No Save Point.”

The track is a hard-hitting tune in the RTJ tradition, with futuristic lyrics that mirror the themes of the game. A video for the song, directed by Mike Puma, is set to premiere during this weekend’s Adult Swim festival, on November 13 at 8:25 p.m. PT.

In a promo video from December, the duo spoke some about the game and their song for it, with El-P saying, “Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on.” Killer Mike added, “We want to provide you with the soundtrack for f*cking sh*t up.”

Aside from Run The Jewels, the Cyberpunk soundtrack will also feature contributions from Grimes, ASAP Rocky, Refused, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo.

Listen to “No Save Point” above.