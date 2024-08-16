There is no rest for the weary. Singer, rapper, actor, and author Russ knows this quite well. In fact, the “Put You On Game” musician’s latest song is all about it.

Today (August 16), Russ dropped a new single, “Break,” where he outlined just how overwhelming ambition can be. “I need a break / But I’m probably never gon’ get one / I need a break / I just been working makin’ the checks come / I need a break / Before I lose all of my marbles / Break / I cannot wait ’til tomorrow / Yeah, break,” raps Russ on the record’s chorus.

Despite his desperate pleads for a quick getaway, in the track’s opening verse, he explains why that will have to wait.

“Even on off days, gotta be on / Head of the family, take care of my mom / Welcome to bein’ a man I guess / Always knew this was the plan I guess / Covered in stress, tryna juggle this lifе / Payin’ the bills, but I’m payin’ the price / Wеlcome to bein’ a man I guess / Always knew this was the plan I guess / Yeah, work, work, work, work, work, I feel I’m RiRi / I need some balance, believe me / But it’s not easy, family needs me,” raps Russ.

Although Russ won’t take a pause from his chasing his goals, hopefully the track will serve as a wake-up call for others.

Listen to “Break!” above.