Shania Twain CMT Awards 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Shania Twain Doesn’t Care That Her Hair Is Turning Grey Because It’s ‘An Excuse’ To Dye It Whatever She Wants

Shania Twain received the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards last Sunday, April 2. Megan Thee Stallion presented her with the honor and praised Twain as her “new bestie” and “Hot Girl Shania.”

So, you’ll have to forgive Shania Twain for not letting grey hair get her down.

E! News caught up with Twain on the CMT Music Awards red carpet and asked her about her oscillating hair color, which was extremely red at the 2023 Grammys.

“Over the years, I have had many different styles. I think I’m just playing more with color right now, and I’m enjoying that,” Twain said. “I’m going grey, so as I go grey, I’m like, ‘Well, I might as well toy around with different colors,’ especially when I’m entirely grey. I might change my hair color every week! It’s like, why not? I’ll have an empty palate. I’m kind of just experimenting with that.”

Twain was then asked whether each hair color elicits a different personality: “No! I mean, I just have fun, to be honest. And like I said, as I start greying now, it’s almost like an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion.”

Watch Twain’s Equal Play Award acceptance speech below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

