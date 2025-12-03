Sabrina Carpenter’s music career can be broken up into two acts: Her child star days on the Disney-owned Hollywood Records and the mainstream pop star era that followed. Before both of those, though, she was an actor, most notably on Girl Meets World. (Also, who could forget her iconic role in the 2011 video game Just Dance Kids 2?)

Now, Carpenter finds herself in a position where she could make a big return to acting. But, she doesn’t see herself focusing on that over music.

When asked in a new Variety feature if she’ll always prioritize singing over acting, Carpenter responded, “Music is always going to be my true No. 1, but there’s something really special about playing an incredible role. So I would say No. 1 is music and No. 1½ is acting.”

She also spoke about what it was like to feature on Taylor Swift’s album The Life Of A Showgirl, saying, “Ten-year-old me, for so many reasons, could not believe it — to hear our voices together. We definitely realized it was special, but I would have never been like, ‘Hey, bestie, put me on a song.’ She was so gracious to think of me for a song that spoke to our life experiences in such a real, genuine way. It really sums up what so many young women in this industry go through.”

Read the full feature here.