About a month ago now, Seth Meyers hosted Dua Lipa for what has become one of his most beloved Late Night segments, in which he and a celebrity guest spend some time day drinking together. At the end of their segment, it was noted that Dua wasn’t doing too hot with all the alcohol and actually had to leave the shoot early.

Well, Lipa returned to Late Night yesterday (January 9), where she and Meyers had a post-mortem on what happened and took care of some unfinished business, including getting the matching tattoos they initially planned to have done while day drinking.

Before that, though, they had an interview, in which Dua broke down what happened on the fateful day. She explained that during a lunch break, she took to the bar bathroom, where she promptly fell asleep before her team pulled the plug on the shoot and got her out of there in a wheelchair.

Later in the show, Meyers and Lipa did a couple things they didn’t get to do while day drinking. First there was the Barbie Dreamhouse shot luge, and then there was the ink. Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy was on hand to do the deed, and while Lipa noted she already has some tattoos, this was Meyers’ first. So, he seemed relatively nervous about the whole thing, but he ultimately went through with it, matching Lipa’s small ankle tattoo of a star with one of his own, but on his calf.

