After Uproxx’s own Elliott Wilson included Tennessee rapper Samara Cyn in his 20 Best Female Rappers Right Now list, Cyn drops off her latest single, “Vitamins N Minerals.” Coming four months after the release of her summer Crossroads EP, “Vitamins N Minerals” continues her stellar 2025 run of new music and career highs.

A display of Samara’s lyrical virtuoso, “Vitamins N Minerals” is produced by Ovrkast, with a menacing but laid-back beat and free-form lyrics delving into her well-earned self-confidence. “I been feeling tippy top, ever since the teeter tot / Play to earn the spot ain’t for the weak, nobody pity bops.”

Cyn’s braggadocio and skill at stringing complex, abstract rhymes together has earned her a flourishing groundswell of support among hip-hop fans, along with placement on XXL‘s 2025 Freshman list. She spent much of the early part of the year on tour with Smino, teaming up with him on the Denzel Washington-approved “Brand New Teeth.” More recently, she collaborated with a fellow viral fave, Armani White, on “Ghost,” just after making her late-night television debut on The Daily Show. With her performance at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw coming up in November, and this weekend’s Digital Detox event in Los Angeles, she’s not only building up her careeer but also building up her community in preparation for the follow-up to her standout 2024 project, The Drive Home.

You can listen to Samara Cyn’s “Vitamins N Minerals” above.