Sampha has a “special place” in Issa Rae’s heart, and he presumably just improved his position in the hearts of his understandably impatient fans.

On Thursday, August 24, Sampha announced Lahai is on the way. It will be his first album since Process in 2017. The announcement comes two months after Sampha released his “Spirit 2.0” single, his first solo single in six years.

Sampha posted the presumed cover art on Instagram along with the below caption, which appears to include the tracklist:

“‘LAHAI’ My grandfather’s name

My middle name

My next musical chapter

My next album Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight.”

And that’s all we know so far. Sampha didn’t identify a release date, but his statement about “Spirit 2.0” upon its release might foretell what can be expected from Lahai whenever it arrives. (Lil Yachty also teased in Sampha’s Instagram comments, “Magic is on the way!!”)

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help — that requires real strength,” Sampha said. “I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”