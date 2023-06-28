At long last, Sampha is back with new music of his own. While he’s made appearances on various hip-hop and R&B songs in recent years, notably by artists like Drake and Kendrick Lamar, today (June 28), Sampha has shared “Spirit 2.0,” his first solo single in six years.

On “Spirit 2.0,” Sampha delivers his signature melancholy vocals over a trippy, harpsichord-infused track.

“Waves will catch you / Light will catch you / Love will catch you / Spirit gon’ catch you,” he sings in the song’s chorus, reassuring the listener that whatever difficulties they’re facing will pass — even if those around you don’t know what exactly to say.

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing,” said Sampha of the song in a statement. “It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help – that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds’ nests to spaceships.”

You can listen to “Spirit 2.0” above.