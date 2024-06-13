Megan Thee Stallion is currently about midway through her Hot Girl Summer Tour that launched last month, and she appears to be feeling pretty good. She was in a celebratory mood on Instagram last night (June 13), when she shared a collection of recent stray thoughts.

Perhaps the most notable one is this: “Ima pop my sh*t for a second lol but people questioned if I was an arena artist anddd I mean [shrugging emoji] teehee.”

Notably, in May, Charlamagne Tha God claimed that Megan is “not an arena artist,” but he quickly retracted his assertion, later saying, “Clearly, we got our answers. She sold out 13 arena stops in over 240,000 tickets across North America and Europe. Yeah, so if you’re selling out arenas, you’re an arena artist.”

Elsewhere, Meg showed love for tour opener GloRilla (calling her “my sister 4L”) and made note that her beloved dog Foe Thee Frenchie is now a father. If you want to see the puppies, Meg just shared a video of them on Foe’s Instagram account:

Check out Meg’s full post below.