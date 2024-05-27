Go big or go home. For Drake, these two are mutually exclusive. The “Taylor Made Freestyle” rapper has amassed an enormous fortune throughout his career.

While he doesn’t mind splurging on flashy pieces of jewelry (most notably a few from Pharrell’s collection), that isn’t the only place he has spent big bucks. According to Texas Monthly, Drake is now a resident of The Lone Star State after purchasing a $15 million estate.

Drake has publicly declared his love for several major cities in the state, including Austin, Dallas, and of course Houston. However, the musician’s latest home is reportedly located on the outskirts of Brenham. The 313-acre will afford Drake an invaluable level of privacy due to its former purpose. Prior to becoming the home of the rap superstar, the estate served as a retreat, known publicly as The Inn at Dos Brisas.

Despite the recent listing of his Beverly Hills mansion , the publication claims his seven figure purchase in Texas closed last fall. Initially, the details surrounding the estate’s sell were anonymous.

The publication listed the amenities of the property as a bar-equipped lounge area, fireside dining room, large swimming pool, spa with an expansive sundeck, five haciendas, and four casitas. It is unclear if Drake plans on living in Texas full-time, but should he choose to, this home will surely fit his needs.