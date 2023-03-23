Gaming is big business these days and everybody wants a piece. Last year, Lil Nas X teamed up with League Of Legends to release a theme song for the game’s world championship, and Snoop Dogg joined the cast of Call Of Duty. Earlier this month, Grand Theft Auto tapped Dr. Dre and 50 Cent for an in-game event leading to the announcement of a spin-off TV show produced by 50.

Not to be left out, Saweetie has partnered with Candy Crush to help promote the Candy Crush All Stars tournament, which kicked off today. Yeah, I didn’t know that was a thing, either. In a delightful teaser, Saweetie recruits a team of Icy Girls to plot a heist for the championship rings, only to be foiled by Atlanta-based jeweler, Z, who also helped design the rings with his brothers Mo and Rafi (collectively known as Icebox). While she fails to get the rings, she certainly looks like she’s having a blast chasing the jeweler around the “Candy Crush Headquarters” garage.

She’s got good reason to want to skip the line; according to a press release, the diamond-encrusted rings are worth $75,000. Unfortunately for her, they’re only available to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners of the tournament, so hopefully, she’s been keeping her skills on Candy Crush Saga as sharp as her nails. You can check out the game today to sign up for the tournament, which is open to anyone over 18 years old and level 25 and higher. Ten finalists will be flown to London for the last round and compete for the $250,000 prize pot.

Saweetie is no stranger to video game partnerships; in February, she performed in-game for the ever-popular Roblox and a couple of years ago, she and Uncle Snoop hosted aa Madden NFL tournament.