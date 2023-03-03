Yesterday (March 2), Rockstar Games announced the new Grand Theft Auto Online event. Through March 8, users now have the chance to earn “even more lucrative” rewards in all of the missions that feature Dr. Dre.

According to NME, “the event will offer double in-game cash and RP rewards for completing F. Clinton & Partner’s Security Contract missions.” The publication also notes that “finishing Payphone Hits for Franklin” will earn fans more money.

Finally, anybody who simply logs on to GTA Online before the set date will receive a free White DJ Pooh Tee.

Last December, Rockstar Games unveiled The Contract expansion — which included the rapper’s new music on the soundtrack, given it serves as a direct tie-in to the game. Players have to help him track down his stolen music.

“Dr. Dre’s stolen phone is the talk of the town. Word is the device is loaded with never-before-heard music,” the company posted on social media. “Tracking it down before it leaks could make or break your new “celebrity solutions Agency” — and you’ll be the one getting your hands dirty.”

Dr. Dre’s stolen phone is the talk of the town. Word is the device is loaded with never-before-heard music. Tracking it down before it leaks could make or break your new "celebrity solutions Agency" — and you’ll be the one getting your hands dirty. https://t.co/2D0Z7wcRZv pic.twitter.com/0At353dtGk — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2021

In other recent news within the Grand Theft Auto realm, 50 Cent hinted on social media that he might have some possible involvement in the forthcoming game — so there’s plenty happening for players to be excited for.