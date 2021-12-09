These past two years have been hard for everyone. Even celebrities, while extremely privileged, have struggled to balance work and life while turning out constant content in quarantine (celebrities — they’re just like us!). Saweetie knows this all too well. The rapper has been hustling hard this past year between firing off hit singles and making TV appearances. Because she’s constantly on the clock, Saweetie has been feeling burnt out. That’s why she hopes to one day build a wellness resort geared towards celebrities to focus on their mental health.

Saweetie recently sat down with People to talk about how her overloaded schedule is affecting her mental health:

“I try to take things day to day. Sometimes I can’t look at my calendar on my weekly schedule because it’ll give me anxiety,” she said. “I feel like what I’m working for is starting to pay off, so I’m just really grateful to be acknowledged. […] It’s like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business. My team is really small, so I have to take on responsibilities that eventually somebody else will, but because my team is small, I have to help them out. It’s just trying to find balance right now. I have no balance. Everything is just work, work, work and I don’t have an outlet. I don’t have a therapist. I don’t hang out with any of my friends because I work so much, so it’s just trying to thug it out into until the New Year. I feel like I’m being run down to the ground right now and my body doesn’t feel good. I’ve had mental breakdowns and it’s just really stressful, but it’s nice to be acknowledged because it lets me know that my hard work isn’t going unnoticed.

After seeing other musicians — like Doja Cat, for example — talk about the difficulties of constantly working, Saweetie says she hopes to one day “create a resort for celebrities and their mental health.” “You see artists, especially women artists, venting online and it really makes my soul sad that no one is protecting our mental health,” she told People. “We’re working so much and mental health is important because if we’re not healthy, then we can’t work and if we can’t work, there’s no music.”

She also hopes to build schools and “help out people in communities that look like me.” But along with hoping she takes after Gwyneth Paltrow’s massive wellness empire or leans into philanthropy, Saweetie also has the goal of one day becoming a billionaire. “If I can get some investors before I become a billionaire, creating a wellness resort for celebrities and public figures, athletes, entertainers is like one of my primary goals,” she said.

Read Saweetie’s full interview with People here.

