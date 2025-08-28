Monday Night Football now has a new music curator for 2025: Bay Area rapper Saweetie, whose new role was announced a week ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 season. The “Boffum” rapper is the not only the first woman to hold this role, but she’s also the first one since Timbaland in 2023 to have played organized football herself. Her grandfather Willie Harper also played professionally for the San Francisco 49ers, and partnered with the team last year for the “Do It For The Bay” team anthem with P-Lo.

As curator, she’ll be responsible for choosing the songs played during the telecast of the games, promos, and Monday Night Countdown pre-show. Previous curators included J Balvin (2024), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (2023), Marshmello (2022), and Drake (2021). ESPN is hosting a one-day-only pop-up nail salon on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 21 Greene St in New York City from Noon – 5 PM ET. Fans can get game-inspired nail designs and NFL merch, with the salon explained by ESPN Sports Marketing Vice President Curtis Friends, “This pop-up nail salon shows why because now we can bring her creativity and passion for nails to life in a fresh, fun way that has fans ready for Monday Night Football on ESPN.”

Saweetie herself said in the press release, “Football has always been in my blood, so I’m beyond grateful to be the first female curator for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Pull up to the NYC pop-up on Sept. 6 and get icy — fresh nails included — before the NFL season kicks off.”