The 2024-25 NFL season is due to start next Thursday, September 5, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be broadcast on NBC. ESPN will handle the final Week 1 game between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers — the season’s first Monday Night Football matchup.

It will double as J Balvin’s first of seven curated Monday Night Football broadcasts.

On Thursday, August 29, ESPN announced that J Balvin “will work with ESPN throughout the 2024-25 NFL season to curate music for select ESPN Monday Night Football games,” as per a press release.

The release continues, “The curated music from J Balvin will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown for seven weeks this season, inclusive of two NFL Playoffs weeks.”

It all begins with “Doblexxó” featuring Feid (a recent Uproxx “Best New Pop Music From This Week” selection) from Balvin’s freshly released RAYO.

Below, check out Balvin’s full ESPN curation schedule, with the note that it is subject to change.